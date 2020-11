CORNWALL, Ont. – A hiring committee for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry has chosen a new clerk.

Kimberley Casselman has 13 years experience, including stints at South Dundas and Ottawa.

She was most recently the clerk for the Town of Prescott.

Casselman is taking over for Helen Thomson, who is retiring at the end of the year after a four decade career.

Her first day is Monday, Dec. 7.