Truck driver charged in deadly 2019 Highway 401 crash

JOHNSTOWN – Provincial police have charged a truck driver in connection to a deadly crash on Highway 401 last year involving four vehicles.

A tractor trailer collided with a box truck in the westbound lanes in a construction zone on June 10, 2019, killing the driver of the box truck.

Two other vehicles were involved and a total of four people sustained injuries – two seriously – in the crash.

Grenville County O.P.P. announced today (Nov. 10) that Gursewak Singh, 25, of Montreal, Que. has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is making a court appearance in Brockville today.