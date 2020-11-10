Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday November 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, November 10, 2020:

There have been 85,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,242 (or 1.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 72,636 people recovered from the virus while 3,245 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,410,979 of which 26,646 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 268,735. The country has 10,564 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 281 in British Columbia, 369 in Alberta, 29 in Saskatchewan, 109 in Manitoba, 3,245 in Ontario, 6,455 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added six cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 464 confirmed cases. One person has also been hospitalized in the ICU on a ventilator. Of those, 10 are active and 401 have recovered. The community case breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (zero active) and Lanark County East (five active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks.

The Brockville Assessment Center is going to a new online booking system. The health unit says the CognisantMD patient booking system will cut down on the time people have to wait in their cars, especially with winter coming. The hours at the Brockville Memorial Center (100 Magedoma Boulevard) remain the same: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 28 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the Monday total of confirmed cases to 713. There were 10 in Cornwall, three in Akwesasne, one in SD&G and 14 in Prescott-Russell. Of all cases, 207 are active and 478 are resolved. There are eight people in hospital, one of them in ICU. There have been 28 deaths. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 528 to 77,023.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told Newswatch Monday that “probably 96 per cent of our (Cornwall) cases” fall into the category of people being infected by another positive case, either through outbreaks, relatives and contacts with positive cases. Cornwall had its first double-digit increase since the pandemic began. “Yes, I am concerned but not as much as I would be…(if we had cases) all over the place. Cases that are sporadic. This is because they are clusters of cases that are related. That’s why I’m more relieved. I’m not happy. But I’m more relieved.”

The Ontario government is enhancing its public health response in the Peel Region – currently under the most restrictions. The measures include expanded access to testing as well as increased case and contact management and hospital capacity. Three community testing centers will be running today (Tuesday) and mobile testing sites will start.

Quebec reported another 1,169 new cases on Monday and 15 more deaths. The province now has a total of 115,989 cases since the pandemic began.

U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says early data showing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 90 per cent effective is extraordinary. There are still questions unanswered, such as how long the vaccine lasts. Meanwhile in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s encouraging but it’s not an immediate solution to the pandemic.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.