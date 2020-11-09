Grant to tackle substance abuse in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – A local mental health agency has received a grant from the provincial government to tackle substance abuse in the region.

Local MPP Steve Clark presented Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) with $320,000 to be used for treatment programs.

With the opioid crisis in the region, the need has been elevated for more day and evening substance abuse programming. Planning is underway.

LLGAMH board chairman Roger Haley says the funding will “go a long way in helping us fight these hidden illnesses of addictions and mental health.”

The money is coming from the Ford government’s $176 million spend on mental health and addiction supports during COVID-19.