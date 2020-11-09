Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday November 9, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, November 9, 2020:

There have been 84,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,328 (or 1.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 71,815 people recovered from the virus while 3,233 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,382,578 of which 35,776 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 264,113. The country has 10,522 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 276 in British Columbia, 363 in Alberta, 28 in Saskatchewan, 106 in Manitoba, 3,233 in Ontario, 6,440 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit regions stands at 458 confirmed cases. Of those, nine are active and 396 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 676 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 188 are active and 462 are resolved. There are nine people in hospital, one of them in ICU. There have been 26 deaths (an additional death will likely be added Monday). There are four active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 76,495. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 473 cases (112 active), SD&G 109 cases (28 active) and Cornwall 94 cases (48 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Quebec had nearly 1,397 new cases on Sunday and two deaths, smashing a daily record for new cases in the province.

Manitoba’s heath minister says the province will hire an investigator to look into the deadly outbreaks happening at two private Winnipeg nursing homes. One home had eight deaths over 48 hours – seven of the cases were linked to COVID-19.

The federal transport minister says they are ready to help the airline industry with loans and other support but the airlines need to first start issuing refunds to passengers of flights cancelled due to the pandemic. “Before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds,” Marc Garneau said in a statement.

The United States set a record for daily coronavirus cases on Saturday with more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.