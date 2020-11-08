Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday November 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, November 8, 2020:

There have been 82,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,132 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 70,938 people recovered from the virus while 3,220 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,345,001 of which 44,572 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 260,055. The country has 10,490 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 276 in British Columbia, 357 in Alberta, 27 in Saskatchewan, 103 in Manitoba, 3,220 in Ontario, 6,431 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit regions stands at 458 confirmed cases. Of those, nine are active and 396 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 676 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 188 are active and 462 are resolved. There are nine people in hospital, one of them in ICU. There have been 26 deaths (an additional death will likely be added Monday). There are four active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 76,495. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 473 cases (112 active), SD&G 109 cases (28 active) and Cornwall 94 cases (48 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

British Columbia pauses its restart plan in some areas for two weeks as the province’s health officer says there’s dangerously high and rapid spikes in cases. Dr. Bonnie Henry says people in hot zones should only travel for essential reasons and gatherings are only with people within their immediate household.

