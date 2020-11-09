Former Brockville Rifles commander mourned

BROCKVILLE – The Brockville Rifles are mourning the death of one of their regimental family.

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Hugo Grout died late last month at the age of 89.

Grout was the commanding officer of the Rifles from 1972-1975 and was a liaison officer for the Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario.

He was also a local businessman, as general manager of W.B. Reynolds Coal Co. Ltd. and later buying and expanding the Culligan Brockville into franchises across Eastern Ontario, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

A private funeral service will take place at The Blue Church Cemetery in Prescott at a later date.