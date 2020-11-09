Former Brockville Rifles commander mourned

In this provided photo, the Brockville Rifles are mourning the loss of one of their retired commanding officers, Hugo Grout. Grout died late last month at 89 years of age. (DND via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – The Brockville Rifles are mourning the death of one of their regimental family.

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Hugo Grout died late last month at the age of 89.

Grout was the commanding officer of the Rifles from 1972-1975 and was a liaison officer for the Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario.

He was also a local businessman, as general manager of W.B. Reynolds Coal Co. Ltd. and later buying and expanding the Culligan Brockville into franchises across Eastern Ontario, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

A private funeral service will take place at The Blue Church Cemetery in Prescott at a later date.

