Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday November 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, November 5, 2020:

There have been 79,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 987 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 68,189 people recovered from the virus while 3,182 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,228,814 of which 33,087 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 247,703. The country has 10,331 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 273 in British Columbia, 338 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 87 in Manitoba, 3,182 in Ontario, 6,350 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

There were no new cases Wednesday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area – the total stayed at 455 confirmed cases. There are seven active cases and 395 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (one active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks – one Carleton Place, two in Brockville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 23 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 660 confirmed cases. There were six new cases in Cornwall, one in SD&G and 16 in Prescott-Russell. Of all cases, 186 are active and 453 are resolved. There are eight people in hospital, one of them in ICU. Twenty-one people have died. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 405 to 75,687.

A full contact tracing program is starting again in Toronto. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa says the health unit is getting ready for an ease of restrictions on Nov. 14.

Some Canadian researchers say there’s little evidence that shows the threat of fines compels Canadians to following COVID-19 rules. The latest situation happened in Quebec, where the province’s deputy premier threatening fines for restaurant owners not following lockdown rules.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.