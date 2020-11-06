Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday November 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, November 6, 2020:

There have been 80,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 998 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 69,137 people recovered from the virus while 3,195 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,264,568 of which 41,787 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 251,338. The country has 10,381 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 273 in British Columbia, 343 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 91 in Manitoba, 3,195 in Ontario, 6,378 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area had one new case Thursday to bring the regional total to 456 confirmed cases. There are seven active cases and 396 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three active institutional outbreaks – one Carleton Place, two in Brockville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit recorded five deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday to bring the total to 26 deaths since the pandemic began. There were eight newly confirmed cases – three in Cornwall and five in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total to 668 confirmed cases. Of those, 186 are active and 456 are resolved. There are nine people in hospital, one of them in ICU. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 320 to 76,007.

A City of Cornwall worker has tested positive for the virus. Read that story in our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, here.

With new capacity restrictions coming into effect Saturday under the province’s new colour-coded system, the Cineplex movie theater chain says it’s won’t be opening some of its cinemas in the orange zones of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

A man in British Columbia will be back in court later this month to face three charges under the Quarantine Act. He’s accused of repeatedly leaving his home after returning from the United States in October.

Denmark will cull all its mink – up to 17 million on farms in the Nordic country – after a mutation of the coronavirus was found to be spreading from the animals back to humans – at least a dozen cases. Police and the army have been called in to help with the cull. The country’s prime minister says a mutated form of the virus posed a threat to a future COVID-19 vaccine.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.