Province funds 11 hospital beds for Brockville

BROCKVILLE – The provincial government is giving Brockville General Hospital just over a million dollars to accelerate adding 11 new hospital beds to its operation.

Local MPP Steve Clark made the $1.3 million announcement, joined by MP Michael Barrett, Brockville Mayor Jason Baker and County Warden Pat Sayeau, as they officially opened the 93-bed Donald B. Green Tower.

The money will fund 10 hospital beds and one critical care bed. It was part of a $117 million package provided to 32 hospitals across Ontario.

The 175,000 square foot addition has actually been open since Oct. 24 and added 22 new beds to the operation. The hospital was to add a dozen beds this week, followed by five in April 2021 and five more in April 2022.

With the $1.3 million, BGH will be able to add those April 2021 and 2022 beds now.

BGH Board of Directors chairman Jim Copper called the long-awaited facility and “incredible milestone.”

The entire hospital operation has just over 160 beds.