Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday November 4, 2020

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

There have been 78,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,050 (or 1.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 67,244 people recovered from the virus while 3,166 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,200,247 of which 20,758 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 244,935. The country has 10,279 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 272 in British Columbia, 338 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 85 in Manitoba, 3,166 in Ontario, 6,317 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 455 confirmed cases on Tuesday. There are 10 active cases and 392 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three institutional outbreaks – Carleton Place at Stoneridge Manor, in addition to St. Lawrence Lodge and Wedgewood Retirement, both in Brockville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added four cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 637 confirmed cases. The new cases are in Cornwall (2) and Prescott-Russell (2). Of all cases, 173 are active and 443 are resolved. There are six people in hospital (two fewer than Friday), one of them in ICU (one fewer than Monday). Twenty-one people have died (no change from Monday). There are seven active institutional outbreaks (three more than Monday). Testing increased by 600 to 75,282.

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday that the province is adopting a colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions. They are five colours (from least restrictive to most restrictive): green (prevent), yellow (protect), orange (restrict), red (control) and grey (lockdown). The system uses key health indicators like rate of positivity, and weekly case rates. Eastern Ontario will move to the orange (restrict) level on Saturday.

Ottawa, Peel and York will move to the orange (restrict) level on Saturday. Ford says gyms and indoor dining will open with capacity limits and restricted hours. Toronto will move to orange a week after that.

Saskatchewan is the latest province to make masks mandatory in large cities. The new rule will come into effect Friday in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Based on more research, Canada’s chief public health officer is now recommending that non-medical masks be made of three layers to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The third layer should be of a filter-type fabric like polypropylene. Fit is also key – it should cover the nose and mouth.

Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 in the northern part of the province. There are 16 active cases province-wide.

