Historical sexual assault charges laid in TLTI

LANSDOWNE – Provincial police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a historical sexual assault investigation.

Leeds County O.P.P. say they received a complaint on Sept. 24 of an alleged assault that took place in the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township.

O.P.P. Const. Judy King told Brockville Newswatch the alleged assaults happened between 1991 and 1992.

A 45-year-old Lansdowne man is charged with five counts of invitation to sexual touching of a person younger than 16 years old and three counts of sexual inference.

His name can’t be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

The man will appear in a Brockville court to answer to the charges.