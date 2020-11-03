Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday November 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, November 3, 2020:

There have been 77,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 948 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 66,407 people recovered from the virus while 3,152 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 5,174,968 of which 15,397 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 240,263. The country has 10,208 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, 269 in British Columbia, 323 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 80 in Manitoba, 3,152 in Ontario, 6,283 in Quebec, six in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two new cases Monday to bring the regional total to 455 confirmed cases. There are 19 active cases and 383 are recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (one active), Lanark County West (four active) and Lanark County East (eight active). The total number of deaths is 53. There are three institutional outbreaks – Carleton Place at Stoneridge Manor, in addition to St. Lawrence Lodge and Wedgewood Retirement, both in Brockville.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 26 cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 633 confirmed cases. They include eight cases in the City of Cornwall, one in SD&G and 17 in Prescott-Russell. Of all cases, 203 active and 409 resolved. There are eight people in hospital (one more than Friday), two of them in ICU. Twenty-one people have died (two more than Friday). There are four active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 354 to 74,682.

Premier Doug Ford says his government is acting on recommendations from the long-term care commission even before the final report is complete. Ford announced that daily care for people in public nursing homes will go from 2.75 hours to 4 hours per day, adding “tens of thousands of additional hours of care for our residents.” It will be included in Thursday’s budget.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is searching for its next Ontario Chief Public Health Officer. Dr. David Williams is retiring in February.

A federal bill to extend the emergency wage subsidy for businesses until June next year has been introduced. This would would not require buy-in from landlords, where many did not participate in the previous rent relief program.

Manitoba is looking at introducing a curfew to contain the spread of the virus. The province had 241 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported Monday.

