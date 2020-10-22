Prescott crane crash redux

PRESCOTT – A crane involved in a fail-to-remain crash in Prescott is in trouble again.

The crane had struck a power line, trees and posts around a water fountain near Water and Edward Streets on Wednesday afternoon last week (Oct. 14).

Police stopped the crane on Highway 401 near Brockville and a support vehicle.

A 62-year-old Collingwood man and a 48-year-old person from Collingwood were charged.

Fast forward a week and the crane was picked up from the O.P.P. impound yard on Wednesday (Oct. 21) afternoon “and within minutes, was in the ditch,” the O.P.P. said.

The driver is charged with driving while under suspension and other Highway Traffic Act charges.

Police did not say whether the driver this week was the same person driving last week.