Prescott crane crash redux

Posted on October 22, 2020 by in Brockville, News, Prescott // 0 Comments

In this photo from the O.P.P. East Region Twitter account, a crane is in the ditch minutes after being picked up from an impound yard on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The driver has been charged. It's the same crane involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Prescott, Ont. last week. (O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

PRESCOTT – A crane involved in a fail-to-remain crash in Prescott is in trouble again.

The crane had struck a power line, trees and posts around a water fountain near Water and Edward Streets on Wednesday afternoon last week (Oct. 14).

Police stopped the crane on Highway 401 near Brockville and a support vehicle.

A 62-year-old Collingwood man and a 48-year-old person from Collingwood were charged.

Fast forward a week and the crane was picked up from the O.P.P. impound yard on Wednesday (Oct. 21) afternoon “and within minutes, was in the ditch,” the O.P.P. said.

The driver is charged with driving while under suspension and other Highway Traffic Act charges.

Police did not say whether the driver this week was the same person driving last week.

Thumbs Up(2)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.