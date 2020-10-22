Grants awarded for tree and shrub planting

FINCH – Twenty-eight community groups and municipalities have been given a combined total of $10,000 in grants to help with fall tree planting and community garden work.

The money comes from the South Nation Conservation Authority’s Community Environmental Grants Program.

Facing the possibility it might not be able to give out all the money solely on community garden projects because of pandemic-cancelled events, the SNC amended the program to temporarily include tree and shrub planting.

The money will cover community gardens and the planting of more than 60 large native trees on public property.

Locally, some of the groups are in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal and Augusta.