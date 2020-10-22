Trips on seaway down 12% through September

CORNWALL, Ont. – With three-quarters of the year in the books, the St. Lawrence Seaway has seen a double digit percentage drop in the number of trips for ships on the waterway.

Traffic numbers to the end of September from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation show the number of transits dropped 12.3 per cent to 2,441 trips, compared to 2,783 during the same period last year.

However, the amount of cargo didn’t suffer as much with overall goods down eight per cent – a drop of 2,024 metric tons (23,267 metric tons compared to 25,291 in 2019).

The biggest drops were in liquid bulk (27 per cent) and iron ore (21 per cent). In fact, the only increase year over year was in grain at nearly 18 per cent.