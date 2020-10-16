Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday October 16, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, October 16, 2020:

There have been 62,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 783 (or 1.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 53,291 people recovered from the virus while 3,022 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,534,334 of which 36,314 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 191,732. The country has 9,699 deaths from the virus – 250 in British Columbia, 288 in Alberta, 25 in Saskatchewan, 38 in Manitoba, 3,022 in Ontario, 6,005 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three more cases on Thursday to bring the regional total to 412 confirmed cases, ten of which are active and 350 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). There have been 52 deaths to date.

Another 18 cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region Thursday, bringing the total to 401 confirmed cases. Of those, 129 are active cases and 260 are resolved. There are two people in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date and three active institutional outbreaks (Embrun, Hawkesbury and Alexandria). Testing increased by 469 to 68,585.

Westport will reconsider banning door-to-door trick-or-treating in the village. The municipal council will reconsider its move on Oct. 20 after getting guidance this week from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart. In a blog post, Westport Mayor Robin Jones says council made the decision Oct. 6 after “unsuccessful attempts” to get feedback on guidelines from the province.

A 53-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges under the Quarantine Act. She is accused of going back to work at a nursing home, four days after returning to Canada. She should have been self-isolating for two weeks. The maximum penalty is a $1 million fine and three years in prison.

With a social gathering that caused 40 infections and 243 contacts have to self-isolate, Manitoba’s chief public health officer believes people have lost sight of the fundamental pandemic rules. Manitoba is second to Quebec for active infections per capita.

Quebec had another 969 new cases and eight more deaths on Thursday.

The U.S. secretary of state says it’s time to reopen the Canada-U.S. border. Mike Pompeo says his government is in talks with Mexico’s government as well as other countries to lift non-essential travel restrictions. Canadians have been cool to the idea of opening up the border again.

