Motorcyclist killed in crash near Iroquois

IROQUOIS – A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash late Wednesday night (Oct. 14), west of Iroquois.

Provincial police say the motorcycle left County Road 2 between Galop Lane and Marine Station Road around 10 p.m. where the driver was thrown from the bike.

The victim – a 50-year-old man from Cornwall – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released until family is notified.

A section of County Road 2 was closed for about eight hours but has since reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.