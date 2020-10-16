Johnstown’s Greenfield upgrading to churn out high-proof industrial alcohol

JOHNSTOWN – An alcohol production facility will be ramping up production to create more medical-grade alcohol for hand sanitizers and other medical applications province-wide in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province announced $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund for Greenfield Global’s $75 million upgrade to its Johnstown plant.

The upgrade will allow it to make over 114 million liters of medical-grade high-proof alcohol a year.

The Progressive Conservative government’s $50 million Ontario Together Fund was launched to help businesses retool operations to create personal protective equipment for the province.

Greenfield Global has 15 locations around the world, including its distillery on Commerce Drive in Johnstown.