Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 7, 2020:

There have been 55,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 548 (or 1.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 46,906 people recovered from the virus while 2,987 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,169,346 of which 55,483 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 171,323. The country has 9,530 deaths from the virus – 244 in British Columbia, 281 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 24 in Manitoba, 2,987 in Ontario, 5,899 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

Three more cases were added Tuesday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region to bring the regional total to 400 confirmed cases with eight active and 340 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (zero active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (zero active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

North Grenville is transitioning its assessment center in Kemptville to a full assessment and treatment center starting today (Oct. 7) and changing its hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to see more patients. There will be a doctor on site to provide assessment and treatment for respiratory illness, if needed.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added six new cases on Tuesday to bring the total to 305 confirmed positive cases. There are two in Clarence-Rockland, two in The Nation, one in North Dundas and one in Cornwall. There are 81 active cases and 212 resolved. Two people are in hospital, 12 deaths to date and two institutional outbreaks. Testing numbers increase 1,487 to 65,413.

The province is putting just over $19 million into mental health supports for post-secondary students, an increase of just over $3 million from last year. Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano says it’s especially important during “this very difficult COVID period.” The most recent study by the National College Health Assessment of students last year, 52 per cent reported feeling depressed compared to 46 per cent in 2016.

Quebec hit a new daily record on Tuesday with 1,364 new cases of coronavirus. There were seven new deaths recorded and 36 more people in hospital.

The COVID Alert app has now been downloaded by 3.5 million Canadians, the federal health minister said Tuesday.

The Canadian Armed Forces says 222 troops have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The numbers were released as the military sets up its plan as case numbers rise across the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website Monday to acknowledge that under certain conditions, such as enclosed areas with poor ventilation, that “people with COVID-19 seem to have infected others who were more than 6 feet away.” The CDC had previously removed the guidelines that tiny particles could linger in the air and transmit the coronavirus.

