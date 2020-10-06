Minor injuries in Highway 401 pileup near Brockville

Posted on October 6, 2020 by in Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, News // 0 Comments

(Newswatch Group/File)

BROCKVILLE – A section of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Brockville and Maitland was closed for nearly 12 hours after a pileup.

Leeds County O.P.P. say a transport rear-ended another tractor-trailer which then hit a passenger vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday.

The first truck driver was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition but their condition was later downgraded to minor injuries.

Other people involved in the crash also had minor injuries, police said.

The Ministry of Environment was also on scene for a diesel spill from one of the wrecked trucks.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Brockville and Maitland were closed for nearly 12 hours but have since reopened.

Police say there will be periodic lane closures today for cleanup.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.