Security guard posing as Brockville police officer faces charges

Posted on October 7, 2020 by in Brockville, News // 0 Comments

(Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville security guard, accused of pretending to be a city police officer while accosting someone, is facing charges.

The Brockville Police Service says it received a complaint last month from a person claiming a police officer threatened to charge them for blowing their car horn at them.

Fast forward to this month where police figured out the culprit was actually a local security officer.

The guard has been charged with breach of probation and impersonating a police officer.

Police are asking anyone who may have had a similar run-in to give them a call.

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.