Security guard posing as Brockville police officer faces charges

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville security guard, accused of pretending to be a city police officer while accosting someone, is facing charges.

The Brockville Police Service says it received a complaint last month from a person claiming a police officer threatened to charge them for blowing their car horn at them.

Fast forward to this month where police figured out the culprit was actually a local security officer.

The guard has been charged with breach of probation and impersonating a police officer.

Police are asking anyone who may have had a similar run-in to give them a call.