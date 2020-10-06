Two more pop-up COVID-19 testing centers today, Thursday

BROCKVILLE – Another couple of pop-up testing centers are being held this week in Leeds-Grenville.

The first one is today (Oct. 6) from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Center 75 on Henry Street in Athens.

The second will be held Thursday at the same time at the Gananoque Arena on King Street West.

The pop-up clinics are first come, first served and you need to meet the test priority as a person with symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive case, confirmed by public health or the COVID Alert app.