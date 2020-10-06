Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 6, 2020:

There have been 54,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 615 (or 1.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 46,360 people recovered from the virus while 2,980 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 4,127,315 of which 68,006 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 168,960. The country has 9,504 deaths from the virus – 242 in British Columbia, 280 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 23 in Manitoba, 2,980 in Ontario, 5,884 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added eight cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 397 confirmed cases with eight active and 337 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central (one active), Leeds-Grenville West (zero active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (zero active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

Brockville’s assessment center has moved to appointment-based COVID-19 testing as part of the province’s directive. Until a new online appointment booking system is set up, people can go to the Brockville Memorial Center to get an appointment time.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added 25 new coronavirus cases over the weekend to bring the total to 299 confirmed positive cases. There are 76 active and 211 resolved. Two people are in hospital, 12 deaths to date and two institutional outbreaks. Testing numbers increase 3,470 to 63,926.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is perplexed they are seeing people with 200 to 300 close contacts. Williams says if people were following public health measures there shouldn’t be that many contacts. He says some health units, like Toronto, have not been able to do contact tracing in a timely manner because of this. Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says people should be limiting a Thanksgiving get-together to those you live with. It’s a message echoed by Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says over 600 people have registered a positive COVID-19 result with the COVID Alert app since the federal government launched it. The app started in Ontario and is now running in seven provinces.

Premier Doug Ford announced an additional $35 million to school boards in the hot spot areas of Toronto, Peel and Ottawa for additional supplies, to hire teachers and further reduce class sizes.

The province has introduced new visitor restrictions to long-term care homes in the hot zones of Peel, Toronto and Ottawa. Starting Wednesday, only essential visitors, including one caregiver per patient, will be allowed to visit. General visitors will not be allowed.

U.S. President Donald Trump is back home at the White House. Trump ignited more controversy after saying that people should not fear the virus. Despite saying he feels good, his doctor says Trump is not out of the woods – at least for another week.

