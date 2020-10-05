Over 30 threatening messages leads to charge in Gananoque
GANANOQUE – Town police say they have charged a Gananoque man with criminal harassment after a victim received a series of “threatening and derogatory” messages over nearly four months.
Gananoque police arrested the 54-year-old suspect on Saturday (Oct. 3).
They say it was an ongoing harassment case where the victim had received “multiple phone calls” and 32 messages, as well as the accused showing up around them.
