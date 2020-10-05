Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday October 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, October 5, 2020:

There have been 54,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 566 (or 1.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 45,819 people recovered from the virus while 2,975 people have died (increase of four plus three cases due to data migration). The number of Ontario people tested is 4,089,119 of which 78,953 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 166,156. The country has 9,481 deaths from the virus – 238 in British Columbia, 272 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 23 in Manitoba, 2,975 in Ontario, 5,878 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 389 confirmed cases with 15 active and 322 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (10 active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (one active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 274 confirmed positive cases with 57 active and 205 resolved. Two people are in hospital, 12 deaths to date and two institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 60,456. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

For a third straight day, Quebec had over a thousand new infections – 1,079 – and eight more people in hospital for a total of 334 hospitalized. Sixty-four are in the ICU. There were 344 of those cases in Montreal.

U.S. President Donald Trump left the hospital briefly in an SUV to wave to supporters along the street. Trump’s doctor says the president continues to improve after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as soon as today.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says Canadians should hold Thanksgiving gatherings virtually this year instead of a big family dinner. Tam says if you do decide to have a get together, keep it small.

Retired Franco-Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 81.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.