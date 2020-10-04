Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday October 4, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, October 4, 2020:

There have been 53,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 653 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 45,285 people recovered from the virus while 2,968 people have died (increase of four plus 37 cases due to data migration). The number of Ontario people tested is 4,049,458 of which 91,322 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 164,471. The country has 9,462 deaths from the virus – 238 in British Columbia, 272 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 22 in Manitoba, 2,968 in Ontario, 5,867 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 389 confirmed cases with 15 active and 322 recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (10 active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (one active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 274 confirmed positive cases with 57 active and 205 resolved. Two people are in hospital, 12 deaths to date and two institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 60,456. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 177 cases (36 active), SD&G 64 cases (16 active) and Cornwall 33 cases (five active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

A man in his 60s has died from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking the first death in the province since early April. The man had travelled from Central Africa to western Newfoundland. He arrived on a flight into Toronto on Sept. 29 and travelled to Newfoundland on Sept. 30 and officials say he was pre-symptomatic during the flights. The province currently has three active cases.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s “feeling well” in a video posted to social media Saturday night. The 74-year-old says he wasn’t feeling well when he was admitted but is feeling much better now.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says time is running out on preventing a major resurgence of COVID-19. Her warning came as Quebec posted the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases of any province or territory in the country at – 1,107 new infections Saturday.

At least five protesters at an anti-mask march in Montreal were each given $400 tickets for not wearing a face covering during a demonstration. The crowd was roughly 20 outside Olympic Stadium, even though about 40 said on Facebook they were coming, according to the Montreal Gazette. The paper said some were straggling behind the demonstration trying to circumvent the law requiring face coverings at demonstrations. They were warned and then ticketed. One of them appeared to be crying, the paper said.

