Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 23, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 23, 2020:

There have been 47,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 478 (or 1.0 per cent) from the previous day. There are 41,342 people recovered from the virus while 2,832 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,614,544 of which 39,788 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 146,663. The country has 9,234 deaths from the virus – 227 in British Columbia, 258 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 18 in Manitoba, 2,832 in Ontario, 5,805 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region remained at 372 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Six are active and 314 have recovered. The active cases are two in eastern Leeds-Grenville, one in western Leeds-Grenville, two in western Lanark County and one in eastern Lanark County. Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added another positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 239 confirmed positive cases. Forty-one are active and 186 are resolved. There is one person in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 1,269 to 52,510.

The City of Ottawa set a one day record of 90 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning. The previous record was 76 cases on April 29. It the largest ever single day spike since the pandemic began. Just hours after the Ontario update, Ottawa Public Health reported another 93 cases (which will show up in this morning’s Ontario update). The 478 new lab-confirmed cases across Ontario was the highest tally since early May.

Ottawa’s medical officer of health has instituted a class order where people diagnosed with COVID-19, has signs or symptoms, is a close contact of a positive case, has been tested and is awaiting a result or has “reasonable grounds to believe” they have the virus, must self-isolate for two weeks. Failing to do so could result in a fine up to $5,000 for every day of the offence.

Premier Doug Ford has outlined a six point plan to tackle novel coronavirus during the fall. The six points are maintaining public health measures, outbreak control, reduce health service backlogs, case surge preparation, beefing up health care staffing and roll out a large-scale flu shot campaign.

A poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies shows a majority of Canadians (83 per cent) feel wearing a face mask is a civic duty because it protects others from novel coronavirus. Twenty-one per cent thought mask orders were infringing on personal freedoms.

The country is at a crossroads in terms of avoiding a major resurgence of COVID-19, according to Canada’s chief public health officer. Dr. Theresa Tam says public health measures need to be strengthened to contain the viral spread.

Canada has signed another vaccine deal to secure up to 72 million doses. With this fifth deal, the country has secured 154 million doses of vaccines at more than $1 billion.

The death toll in the United States has now surpassed 200,000 according to Johns Hopkins University.

