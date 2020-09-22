Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 22, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 22, 2020:

There have been 47,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 425 (or 0.9 per cent) from the previous day. There are 41,146 people recovered from the virus while 2,829 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,580,343 of which 32,489 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 145,415. The country has 9,228 deaths from the virus – 227 in British Columbia, 256 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 18 in Manitoba, 2,829 in Ontario, 5,804 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added three cases Monday to bring the regional total to 372 confirmed cases. Six are active and 314 have recovered. The active cases are two in eastern Leeds-Grenville, one in western Leeds-Grenville, two in western Lanark County and one in eastern Lanark County. Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region had a weekend spike of 15 cases and is now at 238 confirmed positive cases. Forty-one are active and 185 are resolved. There is one person in hospital. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 938 to 51,241.

The Ontario government will release its next steps today on fighting the pandemic. Health Minister Christine Elliott says part of the fall plan will include increased testing.

Quebec health officials have declared a second wave of COVID-19 has started in the province.

There’s coronavirus outbreaks at a Calgary hospital. Two separate areas of the Foothills Medical Center have clusters of cases. Over a dozen patients and four staff have tested positive and one patient has died. Meantime, the University of Alberta has also cancelled sports for two weeks after an outbreak at a student residence there.

