Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 24, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 24, 2020:

There have been 48,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 335 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 41,600 people recovered from the virus while 2,835 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,649,980 of which 48,079 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 147,753. The country has 9,243 deaths from the virus – 227 in British Columbia, 260 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 18 in Manitoba, 2,835 in Ontario, 5,809 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

Two cases were added Wednesday for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region to bring the regional total to 374 confirmed cases. Eight are active and 314 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (two active), Leeds-Grenville West (two active), Lanark County West (two active) and Lanark County East (two active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis. A COVID-19 case at Holy Cross Catholic School in Kemptville remains an isolated case.

Three more cases were reported Wednesday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region to bring the regional total to 242 confirmed positive cases. The latest cases were all from SD&G (one in South Stormont and two in South Glengarry). Thirty-eight are active and 192 are resolved. There are now two people in hospital, up from one. There have been 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 1,133 to 53,643.

The Ontario government is recruiting nearly 100 health and safety inspectors to ensure workplaces are abiding by COVID-19 rules. They will be trained this fall, bringing the number of inspectors from 409 to 507 – a 24 per cent increase.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the second wave “is already underway” in the country and we could have a fall that is “much worse than the spring.” He said “it’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” in an evening address to Canadians.

Premier Doug Ford announced the next part of a six-point fall preparedness plan to address COVID-19 this fall. Sixty pharmacies will offer COVID-19 tests by appointment starting Friday, only for people not showing symptoms. Ford says it’s easy for people to get a flu shot, it should be just as easy to get a COVID-19 test. The closest locations in Eastern Ontario are all located in greater Ottawa area (Ottawa, Kanata, Nepean and Orleans).

Three hospitals are offering COVID-19 saliva tests, like the system in B.C. Premier Ford says it will be coming to the province and will be a “game changer.”

Members of Parliament have agreed to a hybrid format for the fall legislative session where MPs will participate through video link. They will vote via video conference until a secure system through smartphones is ready to be rolled out.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.