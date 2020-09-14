Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday September 14, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, September 14, 2020:

There have been 44,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 204 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 39,841 people recovered from the virus while 2,815 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,312,598 of which 26,765 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 136,659. The country has 9,171 deaths from the virus – 213 in British Columbia, 253 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,815 in Ontario, 5,780 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region has 366 confirmed cases, of which 313 have recovered. There have been 52 deaths to date. (No health unit updates on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area has 207 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 19 are active and 176 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. There have been 45,618 tests performed. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 134 cases (12 active), SD&G 45 cases (six active) and Cornwall 28 cases (one active). (No health unit updates on weekends)

Officials are looking to New Brunswick as a template for future electoral campaigns during the coronavirus pandemic. New Brunswickers are going to the polls today. Candidates had to rely on signs, social media and pamphlets to get their message out with no large rallies allowed. The province also saw a significant increase in advance polling.

Two reserves in Manitoba are awaiting test results to confirm whether some members of the community have COVID-19. If they are positive, it would be the first on-reserve cases in the province.

The Mounties in Nova Scotia have fined a university student from outside the region $1,000 or failing to quarantine for 14 days after travelling outside the Atlantic bubble.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.