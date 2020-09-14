BROCKVILLE – The region is likely going to see its first taste of fall frost tonight (Monday).

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Leeds-Grenville as the temperature will dip to +1 tonight.

It says patchy frost will happen overnight and into Tuesday morning so cold-sensitive plants and trees should be covered up or they could be damaged or even killed.

A frost advisory is issued when the temperature is expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

It’s another sign of an early fall as we don’t normally see frost until late September or early October.