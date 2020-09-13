Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday September 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, September 13, 2020:

There have been 44,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 232 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 39,717 people recovered from the virus while 2,814 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,281,455 of which 30,491 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 136,141. The country has 9,170 deaths from the virus – 213 in British Columbia, 253 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,814 in Ontario, 5,780 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region has 366 confirmed cases, of which 313 have recovered. There have been 52 deaths to date. (No health unit updates on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area has 207 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 19 are active and 176 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. There have been 45,618 tests performed. (No health unit updates on weekends)

Saturday was the first day for fines in Quebec for not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces or public transit. The tickets range from $400 to $6,000.

A Toronto rally Saturday saw a few dozen demonstrators calling for changes to rules to immigration for international students. Graduates facing unemployment face deportation if they don’t work a continuous one to two years.

There’s a plan underway to help Canada’s largest cities buy hotels and motels up for sale due to the pandemic to be bought and create space for the homeless during the winter and with a possible second wave of COVID-19. The Liberals are said to be deciding on whether to announce it before or after the throne speech.

The only COVID-19 free continent is Antarctica and officials there would like to keep it that way. Researchers there are not being allowed to interact with other stations and tourists are not allowed to go.

