Laundry room fire displaces Morrisburg family

MORRISBURG – An electrical fire in a Morrisburg home has temporarily displaced a local family.

Approximately 15 firefighters from the Morrisburg and Iroquois stations responded to the fire on Fifth Street West near Augusta Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Speaking with Brockville Newswatch, South Dundas Fire Chief Cameron Morehouse says the fire started in the laundry room.

“Crews reacted quickly because it was close to the fire station, knocked it down, saved the house. There’s $25,000 in damage so the house is still intact they will be able to reuse it once corrections are made,” Morehouse told Newswatch. “Looks to be something in the electrical system.”

Morehouse adds that the residents left the home before firefighters arrived. “When they smelled the smell of smoke it drew them (their attention) to the fire.”

The chief says the homeowners are living elsewhere until repairs are made. The home is said to be insured.

“We pulled the electrical meter so they are displaced until such time as the repairs are done.”