Goal set for 2020 Leeds-Grenville United Way campaign

In this provided photo, members of the United Way of Leeds and Grenville hold up the numbers announcing their campaign goal for 2020. (United Way via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – The United Way of Leeds and Grenville has announced its campaign goal to raise money for local agencies.

The 2020 goal is $738,000.

The goal is slightly less than last year’s target of $800,000, which it reached by year’s end, but officials say it’s still “ambitious” given the limited fundraising opportunities due to novel coronavirus.

The campaign also has the help of an anonymous philanthropist, who is matching donations of $1,200 or more. The program is called the Leadership Challenge Grant.

This year’s campaign chairman is Terry O’Reilly.

The United Way of Leeds and Grenville supports 20 local agencies.

