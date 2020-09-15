Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 15, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 15, 2020:

There have been 44,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 313 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 39,974 people recovered from the virus while 2,816 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,342,138 of which 19,260 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 138,010. The country has 9,179 deaths from the virus – 219 in British Columbia, 254 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 16 in Manitoba, 2,816 in Ontario, 5,780 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added a new case Monday to bring the regional total to 367 confirmed cases, of which 313 have recovered. There have been 52 deaths to date.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added seven cases Monday – four in SD&G and three in Prescott-Russell – to bring the total to 214 confirmed positive cases. The SD&G cases are two in South Dundas, one in North Glengarry and one in South Glengarry. Of those, 25 are active and 177 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 12 deaths to date. Testing increased by 814 to 46,432.

Premier Doug Ford says any lockdowns due to the increase in COVID-19 cases would have to be a regional approach. Ford pleaded for people to “cut out the social gatherings” that are seen as a breeding ground for the virus’ spread. He says there are three hot spots in the province, referring to Peel, Toronto and Ottawa. Ford said during his daily media briefing that as “sure as I’m standing here” the second wave is coming.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the second wave is going to be more complicated to deal with due to the cold and flu season. The recent spike in cases “certainly have our attention,” Elliott added. She says they don’t want to postpone surgeries like they did at the beginning of the first wave and a plan is in place to address continuing with surgeries.

Canada is not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, in the words of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He noted the resurgence in cases after a summer lull.

The Bloc Quebecois leader and his caucus are in self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The test result came in Monday.

IKEA Canada says it’s seeing a bigger demand for office furniture as many people continue to work from home during the pandemic. If there’s a second wave this fall, a company spokesman says there could be shortages of office furniture.

