Cardinal raids turn up handgun, drugs and cash

Posted on September 3, 2020 by in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, News // 0 Comments

In this supplied photo, a handgun seized by O.P.P. during raids on two homes near Cardinal, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Three people have been charged. (O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

CARDINAL – Three people are facing charges after O.P.P. searched two homes Wednesday in the Cardinal area.

Search warrants were carried out on Dundas Street and County Road 2 where officers seized crystal meth, cocaine and fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.

A handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and over $8,000 in cash was also seized.

A 21-year-old man from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, a 17-year-old girl from South Dundas and a 55-year-old man from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal are charged.

The adults were making an appearance in a Brockville court today while the youth was released with an October court appearance date.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.