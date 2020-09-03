Cardinal raids turn up handgun, drugs and cash

CARDINAL – Three people are facing charges after O.P.P. searched two homes Wednesday in the Cardinal area.

Search warrants were carried out on Dundas Street and County Road 2 where officers seized crystal meth, cocaine and fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.

A handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and over $8,000 in cash was also seized.

A 21-year-old man from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, a 17-year-old girl from South Dundas and a 55-year-old man from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal are charged.

The adults were making an appearance in a Brockville court today while the youth was released with an October court appearance date.