Highway 401 widening through Brockville under study

In this July 2018, file photo, some westbound Highway 401 traffic exits at the North Augusta Road interchange in Brockville, Ont. The provincial government is studying the area for future widening to six or eight lanes of traffic. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – The Ministry of Transportation is studying the future of Highway 401 through the Brockville corridor, which will include making plans for a future six or eight lane freeway.

The ministry has launched an environmental assessment of the area two kilometers west of Stewart Boulevard to almost a kilometer east of North Augusta Road.

The work by Stantec Consulting will cover bridge replacement, changes to the makeup of interchanges and “establishing the footprint of future six and eight lanes” to address future traffic flow along the 4.5 kilometer stretch.

There will be two public meetings. Dates have not been announced.

The final report will also be subject to a 30 day review.

