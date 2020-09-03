‘My hands started to shake’: Jasper man wins $56K on lottery

JASPER – A factory worker from Jasper won the second prize on a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Dennis Barnett won $56,605.90 after matching five numbers plus the bonus number in the March 18 draw.

The 62-year-old father of two told lottery officials his hands were shaking when he realized he won thousands of dollars after checking them online.

Then he told his son. “He said, ‘It’s no April Fools yet, you’re not fooling me, right?’” Barnett laughed.

Barnett plans to invest the money to have a “nice buffer” for the future.