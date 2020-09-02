Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 2, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 2, 2020:

There have been 42,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 112 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,369 people recovered from the virus while 2,812 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,989,888 of which 15,748 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 129,425. The country has 9,132 deaths from the virus – 209 in British Columbia, 241 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 2,812 in Ontario, 5,762 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained on Tuesday at 366 confirmed positive cases, 304 recovered and 52 deaths. There’s still an “inconclusive positive test” at a long-term care facility. There are nine active community cases.

The stats for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit were steady Tuesday at 198 confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 170 are resolved. The health unit says the three cases in Clarence-Rockland were a family “cluster” while the South Dundas was the health care worker from Dundas Manor. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 741 to 40,899.

The chief medical officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, says the best shot at a return to normal life for Canadians is for as many people to get vaccinated. The Canadian government has already signed two deals to secure millions of doses once a vaccine is developed.

The federal NDP suggests the $900 million set aside for the now-defunct student service grant program would be better utilized right now for tuition payments to help ease the pressure for college and university students.

A Statistics Canada analysis of data from 17 of the country’s largest police departments show robbery, assault, sexual assault and drunk driving calls were down during the lockdown period between March and June. But domestic violence and mental health calls were up 12 and 11 per cent. Child welfare checks jumped 19 per cent.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.