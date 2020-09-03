Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 3, 2020:

There have been 42,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 133 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,506 people recovered from the virus while 2,812 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,013,892 of which 18,273 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 129,923. The country has 9,135 deaths from the virus – 209 in British Columbia, 242 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 2,812 in Ontario, 5,764 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit revised its confirmed case total by one, from 366 to 365, as the “inconclusive positive test” at a long-term care facility turned out to be negative. The number of resolved cases remained the same at 304 and deaths at 52. There are nine active community cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit removed two cases from Clarence-Rockland on Wednesday, revising the total confirmed cases in the region to 196. Of those, 16 are active (one less) and 169 are resolved (one less). No explanation was given for the revision. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 711 to 41,610.

St. Lawrence College says it expects to have approximately one-quarter of its normal student numbers showing up on campus this fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Border screening in Prince Edward Island is going to remain in place, in some form, until the new year. There’s no date set to end the 14-day quarantine for people from outside the Atlantic bubble arriving in PEI.

Some medical professionals are offering advice to parents on how to get their younger children to wear masks. One Toronto doctor says parents can tell their kids to treat the mask like a cape or shield a superhero would wear – and to start practicing mask wearing and hygiene before class starts.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.