Police break up apparent Highway 401 race; one driver charged

MAITLAND – An Ottawa man is facing four charges after Grenville County O.P.P. were able to catch one of two vehicles apparently racing on Highway 401 on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 26), east of Brockville.

The vehicle was pulled over on the westbound side of the highway at the exit ramp at Maitland.

The driver, a 27-year-old Ottawa man, is charged with possession of magic mushrooms, careless driving, obstructing a licence plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.

O.P.P. did not say what happened to the other vehicle.