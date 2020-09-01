Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 1, 2020:

There have been 42,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 114 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 38,277 people recovered from the virus while 2,811 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,966,343 of which 13,542 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 128,948. The country has 9,126 deaths from the virus – 208 in British Columbia, 239 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 2,811 in Ontario, 5,760 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 366 confirmed positive cases on Monday. There’s still an “inconclusive positive test” at a long-term care facility. There are nine active community cases. The number of deaths and recoveries remains at 52 and 304.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added four new cases on Monday – three in Clarence-Rockland and one in South Dundas – to bring the regional total to 198 confirmed positive cases. An outbreak was declared at Dundas Manor in North Dundas but there was no changes in township statistics. A new positive case was in South Dundas meaning, in all likelihood, the manor worker lives in South Dundas. There are now 17 active cases of which 170 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 528 to 40,158.

Brockville’s assessment center at the Brockville Memorial Center will likely stay put even after arena activities get into full swing.

The federal government is extending the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) until the end of October. It’s also changing some criteria to allow small business and non-profits that use a personal bank account to apply for the benefit. CEBA provides interest-free loans up to $40,000.

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travellers as the Labour Day weekend approaches that restrictions are still in place at all border crossings against non-essential travel. Travel for tourism, recreation and entertainment is not allowed. The restriction, which has been in place since March 21, will be in place until at least Sept. 21.

At least 88 million doses of a vaccine will be available when ready. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that the government has signed agreements with Novavax and Johnson & Johnson for the potential vaccine.

