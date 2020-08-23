Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 23, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 23, 2020:

There have been 41,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 108 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 37,487 people recovered from the virus while 2,797 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,739,574 of which 17,965 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 124,629. The country has 9,071 deaths from the virus – 202 in British Columbia, 230 in Alberta, 22 in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba, 2,797 in Ontario, 5,739 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 357 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 184 confirmed cases in the region, of which 166 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 36,778. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

The world count has hit a milestone – 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials in Victoria, B.C. issued a $2,300 fine to a person accused of not following health guidelines. Police had been called to a building where up to 60 people were partying in a one-bedroom suite. The host was warned, said he would comply, but police came back and say they still found 30 people there. Nobody was practicing social distancing.

