Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 24, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 24, 2020:

There have been 41,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 115 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 37,595 people recovered from the virus while 2,797 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,762,958 of which 16,115 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 124,896. The country has 9,073 deaths from the virus – 202 in British Columbia, 230 in Alberta, 22 in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba, 2,797 in Ontario, 5,740 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 357 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 184 confirmed cases in the region, of which 166 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 36,778. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

For a second night in a row, Victoria, B.C. police broke up a party that was defying COVID-19 rules. It was the same apartment that had been issued the $2,300 fine earlier in the weekend.

The number of cases in India reached three million over the weekend. The country leads the world in new infections as the virus hits the poorer and elderly areas of the country. There were roughly 69,000 new cases reported Sunday and 912 deaths.

The renter’s housing market appears to be changing with the pandemic. A report by the brokerage firm Zoocasa saw Toronto condo rental listings shoot up 80 per cent in the second quarter this year while rental prices have dropped about 6 per cent. Industry watchers believe people are giving up their rentals to move in with family or friends to save money.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.