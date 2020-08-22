Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday August 22, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, August 22, 2020:

There have been 41,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 131 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day (includes 11 health units that did not report numbers on Thursday). There are 37,397 people recovered from the virus while 2,796 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,710,918 of which 19,941 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 124,372. The country has 9,064 deaths from the virus – 202 in British Columbia, 230 in Alberta, 22 in Saskatchewan, 12 in Manitoba, 2,796 in Ontario, 5,733 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained at 357 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 304 recoveries on Friday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added another case Friday in Prescott-Russell to bring the total confirmed cases in the region to 184, of which 166 are resolved. There are no people in hospital and there are 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 470 to 36,778.

The head of the region’s school busing transportation consortium says all students will be asked to wear a mask while riding the bus starting next month. Janet Murray with Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario told the Upper Canada District School Board this week that younger kids should also wear masks given the time they will be in close quarters on the school bus. Exceptions will be made for those with breathing or other difficulties wearing a mask.

Worried about the number of young people contracting COVID-19, the federal government will do a targeted campaign next week. Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she knows it’s a difficult time for youth in Canada when they are being told to social distance and avoid crowds when they would normally hang out with friends.

Quebec recorded its first death associated with COVID-19 for someone under the age of 20. A 19-year-old died from complications linked to the novel coronavirus. The province had 93 new cases Friday and three more deaths.

