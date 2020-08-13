Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday August 13, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, August 13, 2020:

There have been 40,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 95 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,590 people recovered from the virus while 2,787 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,468,640 of which 22,054 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 120,844. The country has 9,006 deaths from the virus – 196 in British Columbia, 217 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,787 in Ontario, 5,709 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained unchanged Wednesday at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. Wednesday marked one month since the region had a newly confirmed case of COVID-19.

There were 840 more COVID-19 tests recorded Wednesday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region bringing the total to 33,280. The rest of the statistics stayed the same: 179 confirmed cases with 163 resolved. One person in hospital. Eleven deaths to date.

COVID-19 has made a dent in the Ontario government’s finances. Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the projected deficit will grow to $38.5 billion this year due to a significant financial hit from the coronavirus. That’s up $18 billion from the March projection.

The province has announced the first phase of emergency aid funding, in conjunction with the federal government, for municipalities. Read that story here.

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says he will force a confidence vote if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the PM’s chief of staff don’t step down. This is over the WE Charity controversy. It means Canadians could head to the polls this fall.

Indigenous Peoples will receive an extra $305 million from the federal government to fight COVID-19. That brings federal funding to a total of $685 million.

A Toronto-run children’s summer day camp has been shut down for a week after a camper tested positive for COVID-19. So far, there are no other cases among the campers and staff.

Teaching staff in British Columbia will prepare for the school year under the COVID-19 pandemic on the original start date for students – Sept. 8. Now, students will head to class on Sept. 10.

