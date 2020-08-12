$6.2 million for Leeds-Grenville municipalities for COVID-19 recovery

BROCKVILLE – The province will be providing Leeds-Grenville municipalities with a total of just over $6.2 million in the first round of coronavirus economic recovery money.

The Ontario-Ottawa Safe Restart Agreement emergency aid money, announced by Premier Doug Ford Wednesday afternoon, is going to all 444 Ontario municipalities in the first round to deal with financial pressures.

For Leeds-Grenville, the total is $6,218,600. The United Counties of Leeds-Grenville will get the lion’s share at $2,164,800. That’s followed by the City of Brockville which is getting $1,313,900.

Here’s the rest of the municipalities in Leeds-Grenville:

Athens $86,900

Augusta $189,800

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal $192,800

Elizabethtown-Kitley $248,000

Front of Yonge $76,100

Gananoque $308,100

Leeds and the Thousand Islands $361,300

Merrickville-Wolford $85,300

North Grenville $434,600

Prescott $266,900

Rideau Lakes $466,400

Westport $23,700

The money will be coming in September as part of the $695 million first phase of funding to address municipal operating pressures.

Another $695 million will be available in the second phase for municipalities that demonstrate that their financial impacts are over and above the per household allocation of the first phase of funding.

Brockville and North Grenville were two of the 110 municipalities with a transit system to get a piece of the $660 million pie for transit systems. City of Brockville received $102,647 and North Grenville got $13,320.