Brockville stabbing leaves man critically injured

BROCKVILLE – A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition in a Kingston hospital after a stabbing in the city Wednesday night.

Another person – a 30-year-old woman – has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Brockville police say the 55-year-old victim was stabbed at a King Street East home and was taken by paramedics to Kingston General Hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.