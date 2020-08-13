Brockville stabbing leaves man critically injured

In this photo from the Brockville Police Service Twitter account, a section of King Street East is roped off with police tape after a stabbing at a home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. A man in his 50s is in a Kingston hospital. (@BPS_News/Twitter via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition in a Kingston hospital after a stabbing in the city Wednesday night.

Another person – a 30-year-old woman – has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Brockville police say the 55-year-old victim was stabbed at a King Street East home and was taken by paramedics to Kingston General Hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.

