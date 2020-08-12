Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 12, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 12, 2020:

There have been 40,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 33 (or 0.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,456 people recovered from the virus while 2,786 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,444,068 of which 14,677 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 120,421. The country has 8,991 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 216 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,786 in Ontario, 5,697 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained unchanged Tuesday at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Testing increased by 346 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region Tuesday to bring the total tests to 32,440. The rest of the statistics stayed the same: 179 confirmed cases with 163 resolved. One person in hospital. Eleven deaths to date.

Premier Doug Ford announced the fourth accelerated long-term care home build – 320 new beds at a site at Humber River Hospital’s Finch site. It should be built by the end of next year.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada will not compromise safety to get a vaccine approved. She was reacting to word Russia has approved a COVID-19 vaccine before putting it through Phase 3 human trials.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.